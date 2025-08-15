Guardiola on Player Exits: Open Door Policy at Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has stated that if players Savinho and Ederson wish to leave Manchester City, they should directly communicate their desire. Amidst transfer rumors, Guardiola emphasizes his willingness to work with committed players while acknowledging the ultimate power lies in the players' decisions. Savinho is currently injured.
15-08-2025
Pep Guardiola has adopted an open-door policy for player exits at Manchester City, stating that any player wishing to leave should discuss their intentions directly with him.
Speaking ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton, Guardiola addressed ongoing speculation regarding Brazil internationals Savinho and Ederson. He emphasized that the desires of the players are paramount.
Speculation surrounds the future of 21-year-old Savinho, linked with Tottenham, although Guardiola hopes the winger stays. Meanwhile, Ederson reportedly attracts interest from Galatasaray but has not expressed a desire to depart.
