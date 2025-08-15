Bhatia's Struggle: A Rocky Start at BMW Championship as MacIntyre Shines

Akshay Bhatia's quest for a second consecutive Tour Championship berth encountered obstacles as he struggled during the initial round of the BMW Championship. Bhatia, the Indian-American golfer, recorded a 5-over 75, positioning him tied for 46th among 49 competitors in the ongoing FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Bhatia's performance at Caves Valley Golf Club was frustrating. Starting on the front nine, he bogeyed the 5th and followed with a damaging double bogey on the 6th hole. Although a birdie on the 9th provided temporary relief, additional bogeys on the 12th, 14th, and 16th holes dashed his aspirations for a low score. Entering the week ranked 29th in the FedEx Cup, Bhatia needs a substantial recovery to advance to the East Lake finale.

Conversely, Robert MacIntyre of Scotland delivered a stellar performance, shooting an 8-under 62 to take a three-shot lead on the opening day. MacIntyre's composed start was briefly interrupted by a bogey on the 2nd, but he regained momentum with birdies on the 4th and 7th. His back nine was phenomenal, featuring six consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 18th, including a remarkable 66-foot putt on the 15th hole.

England's Tommy Fleetwood secured the second position with a bogey-free 5-under 65, a strong rebound after a disappointing conclusion at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked World No. 1, is in third place after a 66, attributed to a late flourish following a two-hour weather delay that softened the greens.

Other notable players include Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin, and Rickie Fowler, who are tied at 3-under 67. Rory McIlroy carded a 70, while defending champion Patrick Cantlay opened with a 72. With participation limited to the Top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, each shot is crucial not only for a share of the $20 million prize pool but also for securing a spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake.