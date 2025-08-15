Left Menu

Bhatia's Struggle: A Rocky Start at BMW Championship as MacIntyre Shines

Akshay Bhatia's hopes to qualify for the Tour Championship face challenges after a disappointing opening round at the BMW Championship, where he carded a 5-over 75. Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre dazzles with an 8-under 62 to lead, with Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler close behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:54 IST
Bhatia's Struggle: A Rocky Start at BMW Championship as MacIntyre Shines
Akshay Bhatia. (Photo: BMW Championship) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Akshay Bhatia's quest for a second consecutive Tour Championship berth encountered obstacles as he struggled during the initial round of the BMW Championship. Bhatia, the Indian-American golfer, recorded a 5-over 75, positioning him tied for 46th among 49 competitors in the ongoing FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Bhatia's performance at Caves Valley Golf Club was frustrating. Starting on the front nine, he bogeyed the 5th and followed with a damaging double bogey on the 6th hole. Although a birdie on the 9th provided temporary relief, additional bogeys on the 12th, 14th, and 16th holes dashed his aspirations for a low score. Entering the week ranked 29th in the FedEx Cup, Bhatia needs a substantial recovery to advance to the East Lake finale.

Conversely, Robert MacIntyre of Scotland delivered a stellar performance, shooting an 8-under 62 to take a three-shot lead on the opening day. MacIntyre's composed start was briefly interrupted by a bogey on the 2nd, but he regained momentum with birdies on the 4th and 7th. His back nine was phenomenal, featuring six consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 18th, including a remarkable 66-foot putt on the 15th hole.

England's Tommy Fleetwood secured the second position with a bogey-free 5-under 65, a strong rebound after a disappointing conclusion at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked World No. 1, is in third place after a 66, attributed to a late flourish following a two-hour weather delay that softened the greens.

Other notable players include Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin, and Rickie Fowler, who are tied at 3-under 67. Rory McIlroy carded a 70, while defending champion Patrick Cantlay opened with a 72. With participation limited to the Top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, each shot is crucial not only for a share of the $20 million prize pool but also for securing a spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025