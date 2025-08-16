Left Menu

Khamzat Chimaev: The Unstoppable Force Returns for UFC Glory

After a meteoric rise and several setbacks, Khamzat Chimaev is set to battle for UFC gold against Dricus du Plessis. The match at UFC 319 will see Chimaev's undefeated streak tested against du Plessis's unpredictable style. Chimaev's past includes dealing with illness, visa issues, and missed weight points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 01:36 IST
Khamzat Chimaev, the Chechen-born fighter, is poised for a shot at UFC gold when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago this Saturday. Chimaev's rise in MMA since 2020 has been marked by rapid victories and setbacks such as illnesses and visa issues.

The 31-year-old Chimaev, known for his devastating wrestling and groundwork, will put his unbeaten streak on the line against du Plessis, a South African fighter with an unorthodox style. Chimaev's past victories include rapid-fire finishes and overcoming adversity in and out of the ring.

The fight marks a turning point for Chimaev, who has faced challenges in securing a visa to fight in the U.S. His move to Abu Dhabi and new visa approval under Donald Trump's presidency have enabled this opportunity. Both fighters passed the weigh-in, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

