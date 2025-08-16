Ronnie O'Sullivan's Double Maximum Masterclass at Saudi Arabia Masters

In a spectacular display of skill, Ronnie O'Sullivan, a seven-times world snooker champion, achieved two maximum 147 breaks in his 6-3 semi-final victory against Chris Wakelin at the Saudi Arabia Masters on Friday.

Popularly known as 'The Rocket' for his rapid play, O'Sullivan first nailed the perfect break early in the match, delivering the 16th maximum of his career, a milestone last reached in the 2018 English Open.

With the score level at three frames each, O'Sullivan repeated the feat, leaving both competitors in disbelief. This triumph marks him as the second player to accomplish two 147s in a single match.