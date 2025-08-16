Left Menu

Ronnie O'Sullivan's Double Maximum Masterclass at Saudi Arabia Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan astonished spectators by achieving two maximum 147 breaks, leading to a 6-3 victory over Chris Wakelin during the Saudi Arabia Masters semi-final. This remarkable feat brings O'Sullivan, known as 'The Rocket,' closer to another title as he prepares to face Neil Robertson in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 02:15 IST
Ronnie O'Sullivan's Double Maximum Masterclass at Saudi Arabia Masters

In a spectacular display of skill, Ronnie O'Sullivan, a seven-times world snooker champion, achieved two maximum 147 breaks in his 6-3 semi-final victory against Chris Wakelin at the Saudi Arabia Masters on Friday.

Popularly known as 'The Rocket' for his rapid play, O'Sullivan first nailed the perfect break early in the match, delivering the 16th maximum of his career, a milestone last reached in the 2018 English Open.

With the score level at three frames each, O'Sullivan repeated the feat, leaving both competitors in disbelief. This triumph marks him as the second player to accomplish two 147s in a single match.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025