Rybakina's Stunning Serve Powers Her to Cincinnati Semis

Elena Rybakina displayed exceptional form at the Cincinnati Open, defeating defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a commanding 6-1 6-4 score, thus advancing to her first semi-final at the tournament.

Rybakina, known for her powerful serves, secured her seventh career triumph over a top-ranked opponent. She notched 11 aces and maintained an impressive 81% success rate on her first service, successfully fending off all five break points from Sabalenka.

In the men's circuit, Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals after a challenging three-set victory over Andrey Rublev. Despite committing several errors, Alcaraz's mental resilience prevailed, as he capitalized on Rublev's errors to secure his place in the next round.