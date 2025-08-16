Liverpool's Stellar Offseason: A New Era with Giovanni Leoni
Liverpool has spent over 300 million pounds in the offseason, highlighted by the signing of young Italian defender Giovanni Leoni for 26 million pounds. Leoni joins strong competition at Anfield and expresses excitement over joining one of the world's top clubs. Liverpool also eyes Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.
Liverpool's offseason spending has surpassed the 300 million pound mark with the signing of 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni. The promising Italy Under-19 international has agreed to a six-year contract worth 26 million pounds, plus potential add-ons, and will be present at Anfield for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth.
Leoni, who impressed during his time at Parma following stints with Padova and Sampdoria, joins a competitive backline featuring established center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Joe Gomez will also be among those challenging for a spot alongside Leoni.
''It's one of the best clubs in the world; it was impossible to say no,'' Leoni told liverpoolfc.com, expressing his excitement over the move. Meanwhile, Liverpool remains interested in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, though talks have stalled over transfer fees.
