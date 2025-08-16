Left Menu

Liverpool's Stellar Offseason: A New Era with Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool has spent over 300 million pounds in the offseason, highlighted by the signing of young Italian defender Giovanni Leoni for 26 million pounds. Leoni joins strong competition at Anfield and expresses excitement over joining one of the world's top clubs. Liverpool also eyes Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:09 IST
Liverpool's Stellar Offseason: A New Era with Giovanni Leoni
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's offseason spending has surpassed the 300 million pound mark with the signing of 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni. The promising Italy Under-19 international has agreed to a six-year contract worth 26 million pounds, plus potential add-ons, and will be present at Anfield for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

Leoni, who impressed during his time at Parma following stints with Padova and Sampdoria, joins a competitive backline featuring established center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Joe Gomez will also be among those challenging for a spot alongside Leoni.

''It's one of the best clubs in the world; it was impossible to say no,'' Leoni told liverpoolfc.com, expressing his excitement over the move. Meanwhile, Liverpool remains interested in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, though talks have stalled over transfer fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025