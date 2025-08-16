Left Menu

Sports Highlights: From Withdrawals to Victories and Legal Settlements

This news brief covers Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul withdrawing from the U.S. Open mixed doubles, Ryan Preece earning a NASCAR pole position, New Mexico settling a lawsuit with Greg Heiar, Jacob Misiorowski's MLB return struggles, issues with gene tests for athletes, Grand Slam Track's financial woes, Khamzat Chimaev's UFC title chance, Lionel Messi's injury update, Max Muncy's IL return, and tennis upsets at the Cincinnati Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:26 IST
Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul have opted out of the U.S. Open mixed doubles event, impacting the 16-duo competition. Navarro aims to compete in Monterrey next week. Meanwhile, NASCAR's Ryan Preece has secured a pole position in Richmond, which enhances his playoff prospects as the NASCAR Cup Series championship approaches.

New Mexico State University has settled a wrongful termination suit with former coach Greg Heiar for $600,000. In MLB, the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski struggled upon returning from the injured list but the team triumphed over the Reds. Female Canadian athletes face challenges with gene tests ahead of the world championships.

Grand Slam Track faces financial difficulties, delaying payments to athletes. In MMA, Khamzat Chimaev finally secures a UFC title shot after overcoming various obstacles. Lionel Messi is set to return for Inter Miami's match against the Galaxy, while Dodgers' Max Muncy is back on the IL. Elena Rybakina causes an upset at the Cincinnati Open.

