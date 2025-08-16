Rocket Raheja: Rising Star Inspired by Dhoni's Legacy

Tushar Raheja, a promising left-handed wicketkeeper batter, has earned the nickname 'Rocket Raheja' for his impactful performances in the T20 circuit, particularly in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Known for his proficiency against pace and spin, Raheja recently shone through by outperforming eminent bowlers like Varun Chakravarrthy and Ravichandran Ashwin, contributing significantly to Tiruppur Tamizhans' inaugural title victory.

The 24-year-old's repertoire of shots has captivated cricket enthusiasts, leading to public endorsements by his captain, Sai Kishore, who believes Raheja is ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite his impressive tally of 488 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 185.55 in TNPL, Raheja faced challenges in securing an IPL spot but remains optimistic and driven by his idol, former India captain MS Dhoni.

In conversations with ESPNcricinfo, Raheja expressed his admiration for Dhoni and other cricketing greats as sources of inspiration, supporting his continuous growth. Participating in multiple trials and learning from seasoned players like Hemang Badani and Rahul Dravid has enriched his competitive edge and confidence, fueling his aspirations in the cricketing landscape. (ANI)