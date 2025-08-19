Nail-Biting Finish: Gulbarga Mystics Triumph Over Hubli Tigers in T20 Showdown

In an electrifying encounter at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru, Gulbarga Mystics clinched a four-wicket victory over Hubli Tigers, maintaining their position in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on Monday. Key contributions from Smaran Ravichandran, who struck a valiant 52, and Prajwal Pavan, with a solid 37, powered the pursuit to the target with only two balls remaining. Shashi Kumar K and Lavish Kaushal's impressive bowling also helped restrict the Tigers to a total of 158 runs in 20 overs, as reported by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The Mystics' chase started on a tumultuous note, with the Tigers' spinner Ritesh Bhatkal dismissing Nikin Jose in the first over. Siddharth KV followed soon after, caught by Devdutt Padikkal off KC Cariappa's delivery. When Luvnith Sisodia fell to a remarkable catch by Samarth Nagaraj, the Mystics were 15 for 3. Ravichandran steadied the innings with his composed knock, adding a crucial 71-run partnership alongside Prajwal Pavan. Although Nagaraj and Punja struck back to dismiss both Ravichandran and Pavan, the Mystics reached their target as Bangalore Mohith and Praveen Dubey amassed 41 runs from 27 balls, aided by dropped catches from the opposition.

After opting to bowl first, Gulbarga's impactful dismissal of three key Tigers' batsmen during the powerplay put the batting side under pressure. Early wickets from Prithviraj Shekhawat and Shashi Kumar set the tone. Despite Krishnan Shrijith and Shivkumar Rakshith's efforts putting up a 56-run stand, late breakthroughs, including Monish Reddy's vital catch dismissal, limited the Tigers to 158 for 8, proving insufficient against the Mystics' determined chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)