Manu Bhaker Clinches Bronze at Asian Shooting Championship

In a commendable feat at the Asian Shooting Championship, India's Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker added another accolade to her name by winning a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol competition. Bhaker's precise shooting earned her a score of 219.7, securing her third place in a high-pressure finale.

The gold was clinched by China's Qianke Ma, who shot an impressive 243.2, narrowly edging past Korea's Jiin Yang, who finished with silver at 241.6. Despite a strong start, Korea's Yejin Oh, who topped the qualifications, did not participate in the finals, allowing another Chinese contender, Qianxun Yao, to enter as the top-ranked shooter.

The Indian team showcased a solid performance, with Bhaker joining forces with Suruchi Singh and Palak to claim third place in the team event. This collective effort underscores the strength and promise of India's shooting contingent on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)