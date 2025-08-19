The Shuttlecock Shortage: Badminton's Feathered Crisis

The escalating crisis in the badminton world has been centered around the humble shuttlecock. In recent months, the sport has been hit hard by a steep increase in the price of imported feather shuttles. A significant factor is the acute shortage of raw materials in China.

A report from French newspaper L'Equipe attributes the crisis to a decline in poultry farming in China, driven by a shift in dietary preferences favoring pork over duck and goose meat. This, alongside a global spike in badminton's popularity, has caused alarm among India's badminton stakeholders.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand asserted that the sport must reduce its dependence on natural feathers. He confidently predicted a breakthrough in synthetic or lab-grown alternatives in the near future. Although shipments are expected to stabilize soon, stakeholders acknowledge the long-term challenges that remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)