Left Menu

The Shuttlecock Shortage: Badminton's Feathered Crisis

The rising popularity of badminton and a shift in China's food habits have led to a shortage of feather shuttlecocks. With costs escalating, India looks for solutions like synthetic alternatives. The crisis has emphasized the need to reduce dependence on Chinese materials for the sport's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:27 IST
The Shuttlecock Shortage: Badminton's Feathered Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating crisis in the badminton world has been centered around the humble shuttlecock. In recent months, the sport has been hit hard by a steep increase in the price of imported feather shuttles. A significant factor is the acute shortage of raw materials in China.

A report from French newspaper L'Equipe attributes the crisis to a decline in poultry farming in China, driven by a shift in dietary preferences favoring pork over duck and goose meat. This, alongside a global spike in badminton's popularity, has caused alarm among India's badminton stakeholders.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand asserted that the sport must reduce its dependence on natural feathers. He confidently predicted a breakthrough in synthetic or lab-grown alternatives in the near future. Although shipments are expected to stabilize soon, stakeholders acknowledge the long-term challenges that remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025