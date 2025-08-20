Indian Shooters Strike Bronze at Asian Championships
Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championships, defeating Chinese Taipei. The pair qualified in fifth place, with Suruchi excelling in the qualification round. India also bagged junior bronze, boosting their medal tally.
Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Inder Singh demonstrated precision and skill at the Asian Shooting Championships, securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The pair overcame the challenge posed by Chinese Taipei with a 17-9 victory.
Suruchi's exceptional performance in the qualification round, where she secured a total score of 292, and Saurabh's score of 286, ensured their qualification in fifth place. Their combined efforts in the final proved pivotal for their medal win.
In the junior category, Vanshika Chaudhary and Gavin Anthony added to India's success, clinching a bronze by defeating Korea 16-14. This victory underscored India's rising prowess in shooting sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
