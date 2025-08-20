Neeraj Chopra Opts Out of Brussels Diamond League to Focus on World Title Defense
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will skip the Brussels Diamond League for strategic reasons. Already qualified for the Zurich Diamond League final, he takes the time to prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Chopra aims to defend his world title successfully after a strong start in 2025.
- Country:
- India
World-renowned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the current world champion and Olympic gold medalist, has decided to skip the upcoming Brussels Diamond League. This strategic decision comes after securing his spot in the Zurich Diamond League final, set for August 27-28, by earning 15 points from his two previous appearances this season.
The men's javelin throw final, determining the 2025 Diamond League champion, will unfold on August 28. Chopra, a 2022 Diamond League champion and subsequent runner-up in 2023 and 2024, has yet to confirm his participation in the Zurich final. The Brussels event marks the fourth and final Diamond League meet for this year's men's javelin category, and Chopra also missed the Silesia Diamond League earlier this month.
Chopra narrowly missed victory in the 2024 Diamond League final, finishing second with an 87.86-meter throw, just one centimeter behind Grenada's Anderson Peters. The Indian athlete has had a remarkable start to 2025, topping the Neeraj Chopra Classic and achieving a career-first 90.23-meter throw in Doha. Next on the horizon is defending his world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tokyo Electron Investigated: Employee Implicated in Taiwan IP Case
Tokyo Electron Employee Involved in Taiwan Semiconductor Trade Secret Scandal
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo
Tragedy Strikes Tokyo: Two Boxers Succumb to In-Ring Injuries
Colin Farrell to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival