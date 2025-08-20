Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Opts Out of Brussels Diamond League to Focus on World Title Defense

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will skip the Brussels Diamond League for strategic reasons. Already qualified for the Zurich Diamond League final, he takes the time to prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Chopra aims to defend his world title successfully after a strong start in 2025.

Neeraj Chopra. (Photo: @neerajchopraclassic Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
World-renowned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the current world champion and Olympic gold medalist, has decided to skip the upcoming Brussels Diamond League. This strategic decision comes after securing his spot in the Zurich Diamond League final, set for August 27-28, by earning 15 points from his two previous appearances this season.

The men's javelin throw final, determining the 2025 Diamond League champion, will unfold on August 28. Chopra, a 2022 Diamond League champion and subsequent runner-up in 2023 and 2024, has yet to confirm his participation in the Zurich final. The Brussels event marks the fourth and final Diamond League meet for this year's men's javelin category, and Chopra also missed the Silesia Diamond League earlier this month.

Chopra narrowly missed victory in the 2024 Diamond League final, finishing second with an 87.86-meter throw, just one centimeter behind Grenada's Anderson Peters. The Indian athlete has had a remarkable start to 2025, topping the Neeraj Chopra Classic and achieving a career-first 90.23-meter throw in Doha. Next on the horizon is defending his world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

