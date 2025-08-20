Luke Donald's Ryder Cup Dilemma: Deciding on the Dream Team

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is preparing to finalize his team in anticipation of next month's clash with the United States in New York. With one automatic spot still available ahead of the British Masters at The Belfry this weekend, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard has a chance to secure a place on the team.

Finishing 29th or better will secure Hojgaard's place alongside qualified players like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. Beyond automatic picks, Donald is monitoring numerous candidates at various tournaments to fill his six captain's picks. He must decide between experienced players and promising rookies.

Acknowledging the importance of past team successes, Donald emphasizes the value of introducing newcomers. His final team will be announced on September 1 ahead of the Ryder Cup, which begins on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, with the U.S. seeking redemption from their recent loss.

