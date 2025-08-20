Norway’s Football Gesture: Aid for Gaza Amid World Cup Qualifiers
The Norwegian Football Federation plans to donate profits from a World Cup qualifying match against Israel to humanitarian aid in Gaza. This decision highlights the federation's stance against prolonged suffering in Gaza. Collaboration with UEFA and security measures for the match in Oslo on October 11 are underway.
The Norwegian Football Federation has announced its intention to donate proceeds from an upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Israel to relief efforts in Gaza. This move, slated for the October 11 match in Oslo, underscores the Federation's response to ongoing humanitarian crises in the region.
President Lise Klaveness emphasized that the organization cannot disregard the longstanding disproportionate attacks and suffering experienced by civilians in Gaza. Specific charities for the donation have not been disclosed, and potential earnings from ticket sales remain uncertain.
Meanwhile, the Israeli soccer federation has asked its Norwegian counterpart also to condemn recent attacks by Hamas. Elevated security measures for the match may reduce stadium capacity, as international tensions remain high in light of recent events.
