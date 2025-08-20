Left Menu

Tiger Woods Takes Charge: Shaping the Future of Golf

Tiger Woods will chair a new PGA Tour committee aiming to reshape the competition model. The committee, led by new CEO Brian Rolapp, seeks significant changes to enhance the tour's strength and fan engagement, amidst challenges like the emergence of the rival LIV Golf League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:39 IST
Tiger Woods Takes Charge: Shaping the Future of Golf
  • Country:
  • United States

Tiger Woods, a dominant figure in golf, has taken on a pivotal role without swinging a club. On Wednesday, he was appointed to lead a new nine-member committee intent on re-evaluating the competitive framework of PGA Tour tournaments. This initiative aims to preserve traditions while embracing necessary changes, according to CEO Brian Rolapp.

Rolapp, who has just stepped into his role after the departure of Jay Monahan, emphasized the need for transformative changes in light of the current landscape, disrupted by outside influences like the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. Negotiations with the Public Investment Fund have slowed, but Rolapp is focused on reinforcing the strengths of the PGA Tour.

Woods' leadership will see him collaborate with players and business figures, including notable names like Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott. The committee's mission is to conduct a holistic review of tournament structures, prioritizing substantial improvements over incremental adjustments, as it navigates the PGA Tour's evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Horizons: South Korea's Lee Reaches Out to Japan's Ishiba

Diplomatic Horizons: South Korea's Lee Reaches Out to Japan's Ishiba

 Japan
2
Tragedy Unfolds in Ballia: 19-Year-Old Woman's Apparent Suicide

Tragedy Unfolds in Ballia: 19-Year-Old Woman's Apparent Suicide

 India
3
Deficit in Democracy: Reddy's Pledge to Uphold the Constitution

Deficit in Democracy: Reddy's Pledge to Uphold the Constitution

 India
4
Tragic Flooding in Chamoli: Woman Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

Tragic Flooding in Chamoli: Woman Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025