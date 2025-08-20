Left Menu

Venkatesh Prasad and Shanta Rangaswamy Unveil Visionary KSCA Manifesto

Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Shanta Rangaswamy, alongside ex-KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya, released their election manifesto, focusing on refurbishing M Chinnaswamy Stadium, empowering Karnataka cricket, and reviving tournaments. They aim to enhance cricket infrastructure, promote women's leagues, and honor cricketing legends with dedicated stands.

Updated: 20-08-2025 23:37 IST
Venkatesh Prasad and Shanta Rangaswamy Unveil Visionary KSCA Manifesto
M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Photo: RCB official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development for Karnataka cricket, former national players Venkatesh Prasad and Shanta Rangaswamy, together with ex-treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya, have unveiled an ambitious manifesto ahead of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, set to take place between late September and November. Their campaign centers around revitalizing the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and elevating Karnataka cricket.

At a recent press conference, Prasad pledged to rebuild bridges with governmental and civic bodies to restore M Chinnaswamy Stadium to its former glory as a premier cricket venue. He highlighted the urgency of these elections, noting KSCA's current lack of elected officials.

The manifesto promises to pay tribute to cricket legends by renaming stadium sections and to transform the Chinnaswamy Stadium into a cutting-edge facility. They also plan to implement digital innovations, establish a cricket museum, and foster youth cricket through tournaments, while ensuring opportunities and recognition for former cricketers. Key proposals include expanding infrastructure and promoting women's cricket at all levels.

