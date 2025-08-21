Sports Surprises: Injuries, Trades, and Record Breakers

In recent developments, the Chicago White Sox placed reliever Elvis Peguero on the injured list due to an elbow strain, while the Cincinnati Reds made a similar move with catcher Tyler Stephenson over a fractured thumb.

Meanwhile, in the realm of boxing, Jake Paul, known for his social media fame and boxing prowess, is set to face Gervonta Davis in an upcoming bout. This highly anticipated fight will be streamed on Netflix, adding to the sport's digital reach.

Women's soccer is making strides as Bay City FC aims to break the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) single-game attendance record, reflecting growing interest and engagement in the sport.

