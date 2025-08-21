Hoops Hype: Basketball Starts Early at 2028 Olympic Games

Organizers have confirmed that basketball at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will commence two days ahead of the opening ceremony. According to FIBA, the global governing body of the sport, games will kick off on July 12, 2028, before the main ceremony on July 14.

A revised preliminary schedule indicates the possibility of both men's and women's tournaments starting before the opening. The schedule proposes six games split across July 12 and 13. This adjustment facilitates quarterfinals spread over two days, ensuring no game begins before noon, thus enhancing the experience for players, teams, fans, and broadcasters.

While the quarterfinals promise enticing matchups, the culminating bronze-medal and gold-medal clashes are set for July 28-30. Other events like field hockey and water polo also begin before the opening ceremony, highlighting a new trend in Olympic scheduling that strives for optimal athlete and fan engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)