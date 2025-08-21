Left Menu

Hoops Hype: Basketball Starts Early at 2028 Olympic Games

Basketball games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are slated to begin two days prior to the official opening ceremony. The schedule, approved by FIBA, enhances the experience for all involved. Both men's and women's teams will aim to maintain the U.S.'s winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mies | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:26 IST
Hoops Hype: Basketball Starts Early at 2028 Olympic Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Organizers have confirmed that basketball at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will commence two days ahead of the opening ceremony. According to FIBA, the global governing body of the sport, games will kick off on July 12, 2028, before the main ceremony on July 14.

A revised preliminary schedule indicates the possibility of both men's and women's tournaments starting before the opening. The schedule proposes six games split across July 12 and 13. This adjustment facilitates quarterfinals spread over two days, ensuring no game begins before noon, thus enhancing the experience for players, teams, fans, and broadcasters.

While the quarterfinals promise enticing matchups, the culminating bronze-medal and gold-medal clashes are set for July 28-30. Other events like field hockey and water polo also begin before the opening ceremony, highlighting a new trend in Olympic scheduling that strives for optimal athlete and fan engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025