Orlando Pride Signs Lizbeth Ovalle for World-Record Fee
Orlando Pride has acquired winger Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres Femenil with a world-record fee for a female transfer. The Mexican international signed a two-year contract worth $1.5 million, with an option to extend until 2028. Ovalle joins following her participation in the Liga MX Femenil All-Star Game.
Orlando Pride has made headlines by signing winger Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres Femenil for a record-breaking $1.5 million transfer fee, a first in women's soccer.
Ovalle, 25, is set to feature in the upcoming Liga MX Femenil All-Star Game before moving to the National Women's Soccer League, where she aims to bring titles and boost Orlando's dominance. The move surpasses the recent $1.3 million transfer of Olivia Smith to Arsenal.
Ovalle, Tigres Femenil's top scorer, looks forward to contributing significantly to her new team, currently positioned third in the league standings.
