Left Menu

Orlando Pride Signs Lizbeth Ovalle for World-Record Fee

Orlando Pride has acquired winger Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres Femenil with a world-record fee for a female transfer. The Mexican international signed a two-year contract worth $1.5 million, with an option to extend until 2028. Ovalle joins following her participation in the Liga MX Femenil All-Star Game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:08 IST
Orlando Pride Signs Lizbeth Ovalle for World-Record Fee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Orlando Pride has made headlines by signing winger Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres Femenil for a record-breaking $1.5 million transfer fee, a first in women's soccer.

Ovalle, 25, is set to feature in the upcoming Liga MX Femenil All-Star Game before moving to the National Women's Soccer League, where she aims to bring titles and boost Orlando's dominance. The move surpasses the recent $1.3 million transfer of Olivia Smith to Arsenal.

Ovalle, Tigres Femenil's top scorer, looks forward to contributing significantly to her new team, currently positioned third in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025