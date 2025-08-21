Orlando Pride Signs Lizbeth Ovalle for World-Record Fee

Orlando Pride has made headlines by signing winger Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres Femenil for a record-breaking $1.5 million transfer fee, a first in women's soccer.

Ovalle, 25, is set to feature in the upcoming Liga MX Femenil All-Star Game before moving to the National Women's Soccer League, where she aims to bring titles and boost Orlando's dominance. The move surpasses the recent $1.3 million transfer of Olivia Smith to Arsenal.

Ovalle, Tigres Femenil's top scorer, looks forward to contributing significantly to her new team, currently positioned third in the league standings.

