India’s Young Tigresses Roar into SAFF U-17 Showdown

In the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025, India's national team made a decisive start, thrashing Nepal 7-0 in their opening game. With five matches still to go in this round-robin setup, head coach Joakim Alexandersson emphasized the need for consistency, describing the upcoming matches as 'five perfect games' on the All India Football Federation's website.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, India will face their historical rivals, Bangladesh, at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. Both teams have enjoyed significant success in this tournament, each winning two finals from four encounters. Last year, Bangladesh clinched the SAFF U16 Women's Championship title from India, adding tension to this upcoming encounter.

India's initial victory was not without early tension. Despite a dominant scoreline, the first 15 minutes saw goalkeeper Munni called into action frequently. Coach Alexandersson wasn't entirely satisfied with the team's initial performance, highlighting missed passes and turnovers. However, forwards Anushka Kumari and Nira Chanu Longjam impressed, each scoring twice, as India aims to maintain their winning momentum and reclaim the championship title.

