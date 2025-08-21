Left Menu

From Shikara Paddler to National Champion: Mohsin Ali Kand's Inspirational Journey

Mohsin Ali Kand, a 17-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, clinched gold in the 1000-metre men's Kayaking at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. Despite economic challenges, Mohsin's passion for water sports and resilience has made him a local hero and a beacon of inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:31 IST
Mohsin Ali (Photo: SAI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From navigating his Shikara across Dal Lake to becoming a national sensation, 17-year-old Mohsin Ali Kand of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone. On Thursday, he secured the first gold medal at the 2025 Khelo India Water Sports Festival, winning the 1000-metre men's Kayaking event with a time of 4:12:717s.

A jubilant home crowd welcomed Mohsin, visibly emotional, as he emerged from the lake. Embracing his coach, former international player Bilquis Mir, Mohsin celebrated a dream come true. Balancing school and work, the SP Higher Secondary School student earns money by rowing a Shikara, funding his diet to pursue his water sports dreams.

Born to a lower-middle-class family, Mohsin attributes his success to the unwavering support of his father, a carpenter. Despite economic adversities, Mohsin's father cultivated his son's passion for water sports from an early age. Mohsin dreams of international acclaim and competes with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Kayaking and Canoeing Association, which provided essential training and infrastructure.

The gold medal is even more remarkable as Mohsin outpaced competitors with greater exposure and experience. Despite financial constraints impeding his ability to afford a professional athlete's diet, Mohsin's determination has been unyielding. He is fueled by a desire to represent India globally, from the Asian Games to the Olympics.

Training on the high-altitude waters of Dal Lake, Mohsin believes, enhances his stamina over athletes from the plains. Convinced that consistent hard work will lead him to international platforms, he continues to row his Shikara daily, embodying humility and drive. The victory at the Khelo India festival is seen as a pivotal moment in his aspiring career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

