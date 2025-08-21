Left Menu

Thrilling Wins Propel South Delhi Superstarz to the Women's Delhi Premier League Finals

In an exciting Women's Delhi Premier League clash, South Delhi Superstarz defeated Central Delhi Queens by 10 runs, securing their place in the finals alongside the Queens. Noteworthy performances from Tanisha Singh and Disha Nagar propelled the Superstarz, while the Queens' earlier win against North Delhi Strikers added to the tournament's drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:04 IST
Thrilling Wins Propel South Delhi Superstarz to the Women's Delhi Premier League Finals
South Delhi Superstarz (Photo: WDPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, South Delhi Superstarz emerged victorious against Central Delhi Queens by 10 runs in the Women's Delhi Premier League, ensuring their place in the eagerly anticipated finals. The Queens, despite a valiant effort, fell short while chasing a target of 145, ending at 134/4.

The Superstarz were propelled by standout performances from openers Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh, who laid the foundation with a solid 69-run partnership. Despite hiccups during the chase, including quick dismissals, Monika and Parunika Sisodia attempted to revive the Queens' innings but couldn't reverse the escalating run rate.

Tanisha Singh's unbeaten 76 and Disha Nagar's effective bowling figures of 2/28 were pivotal for the Superstarz. Among the Queens, Monika's contribution was notable amid high drama at the tournament, capturing the spirit with their previous nail-biting win against North Delhi Strikers by 1 wicket. Both teams promise an electrifying final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025