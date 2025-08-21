Thrilling Wins Propel South Delhi Superstarz to the Women's Delhi Premier League Finals

In a gripping showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, South Delhi Superstarz emerged victorious against Central Delhi Queens by 10 runs in the Women's Delhi Premier League, ensuring their place in the eagerly anticipated finals. The Queens, despite a valiant effort, fell short while chasing a target of 145, ending at 134/4.

The Superstarz were propelled by standout performances from openers Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh, who laid the foundation with a solid 69-run partnership. Despite hiccups during the chase, including quick dismissals, Monika and Parunika Sisodia attempted to revive the Queens' innings but couldn't reverse the escalating run rate.

Tanisha Singh's unbeaten 76 and Disha Nagar's effective bowling figures of 2/28 were pivotal for the Superstarz. Among the Queens, Monika's contribution was notable amid high drama at the tournament, capturing the spirit with their previous nail-biting win against North Delhi Strikers by 1 wicket. Both teams promise an electrifying final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)