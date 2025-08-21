Ajay Singh Secures Third Term as BFI President Amid Legal Challenges

Ajay Singh clinched a third consecutive term as President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) following a victory over Olympian Jaslal Pradhan. Despite the absence of observers from the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the election results stand as Singh continues to spearhead Indian boxing's international advancement.

The elections, delayed by legal challenges, saw Singh outmatch 1982 Asian Games bronze medallist Pradhan with a 40-26 vote result. Among other positions, Pramod Kumar was elected as the new secretary general, succeeding Hemanta Kalita, who reached his term limit.

The lack of ministry and IOA observers drew criticism from opposing factions, while the ongoing legal case in the Delhi High Court could still influence these election results. Singh's future priorities include enhancing grassroots development and bolstering India's boxing visibility globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)