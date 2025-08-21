Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin: The Sudden Exit of a Cricket Legend

Ravichandran Ashwin, the renowned Indian spin bowler, retired unexpectedly during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Despite reaching 500 Test wickets, Ashwin felt the toll of being benched. He prioritized family over cricket. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid highlighted the leadership qualities of Rohit Sharma, who led India to success in major tournaments.

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of Indian cricket's finest spin bowlers, announced his shock retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Ashwin, only the second Indian to clinch over 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble, felt sidelined during away tours, prompting his decision to step back.

In a candid conversation with former Indian captain Rahul Dravid on YouTube, Ashwin expressed the emotional strain of being benched. ''Going on tours and sitting out often got to me,'' he said, acknowledging that family priorities influenced his retirement choice.

Meanwhile, Dravid praised Rohit Sharma's leadership, highlighting his clear vision and dedication to team success. Under their guidance, India reached the finals of several major cricketing events, reinforcing their successful captain-coach partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

