India's First Khelo India Water Sports Festival Makes Waves at Dal Lake

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, launched the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake through a video message, asserting the government's intent to propel India into the realm of global sports supremacy.

This landmark event, spanning three days and winds up by August 23, will showcase the talents of over 500 athletes drawn from 28 states and Union Territories. Competitors will vie for medals in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, while events such as shikara sprints, dragon boat race, and water skiing will serve as exhibitions.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Mandaviya emphasized the vision of a 'One India, Great India' and reflected on the journey since 2014 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, focusing on enhancing the sporting landscape through initiatives like the Khelo India Games and the recently passed National Sports Governance Bill.

