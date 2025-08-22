Left Menu

Simon Parker to Debut for New Zealand in High-Stakes Rugby Championship Battle

Simon Parker is set to make his debut for New Zealand in their match against Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Parker will play as the eighthman, replacing Du'Plessis Kirifi, while Ardie Savea shifts position. Codie Taylor will also celebrate his 100th cap for the All Blacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:43 IST
Simon Parker to Debut for New Zealand in High-Stakes Rugby Championship Battle

Simon Parker is poised to make his highly-anticipated debut for New Zealand in an upcoming Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina. Slated as the eighthman, Parker's inclusion necessitates a reshuffle with Ardie Savea transitioning to a different role. This strategic move was confirmed on Thursday, marking Parker's first appearance for the national team.

The New Zealand squad, which remains mostly unchanged from their commanding 41-24 victory over Argentina in Cordoba, welcomes back Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi from injury, albeit as reserves. Williams and Sititi have been recovering from ankle and knee surgeries, respectively, while further changes see Josh Lord replacing Patrick Tuipulotu, and Quinn Tupaea stepping in for an injured Anton Lienert-Brown.

Adding to the occasion, the match signifies a momentous milestone for Codie Taylor, who will earn his 100th test cap. Taylor, who debuted against Argentina in 2015, will become the 14th All Black to reach this milestone. Coach Scott Robertson lauded Taylor's consistency and contribution to the team, also emphasizing the preparedness of the squad as they gear up for the intense encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025