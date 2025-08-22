Simon Parker to Debut for New Zealand in High-Stakes Rugby Championship Battle

Simon Parker is poised to make his highly-anticipated debut for New Zealand in an upcoming Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina. Slated as the eighthman, Parker's inclusion necessitates a reshuffle with Ardie Savea transitioning to a different role. This strategic move was confirmed on Thursday, marking Parker's first appearance for the national team.

The New Zealand squad, which remains mostly unchanged from their commanding 41-24 victory over Argentina in Cordoba, welcomes back Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi from injury, albeit as reserves. Williams and Sititi have been recovering from ankle and knee surgeries, respectively, while further changes see Josh Lord replacing Patrick Tuipulotu, and Quinn Tupaea stepping in for an injured Anton Lienert-Brown.

Adding to the occasion, the match signifies a momentous milestone for Codie Taylor, who will earn his 100th test cap. Taylor, who debuted against Argentina in 2015, will become the 14th All Black to reach this milestone. Coach Scott Robertson lauded Taylor's consistency and contribution to the team, also emphasizing the preparedness of the squad as they gear up for the intense encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)