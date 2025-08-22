Left Menu

Late Change: Fassi Steps In for Springboks

South Africa makes a late change to their team for the Rugby Championship test against Australia, with Aphelele Fassi replacing the injured Willie le Roux. After a 38-22 loss, coach Rassie Erasmus made adjustments to the lineup, now featuring Fassi at fullback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:24 IST
Late Change: Fassi Steps In for Springboks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's rugby team has faced an unexpected lineup change for their second Rugby Championship test against Australia. Aphelele Fassi has been called to replace Willie le Roux, who suffered an injury during training, at fullback. The match, scheduled for Saturday in Cape Town, will see this crucial switch just before kickoff.

In their previous encounter, South Africa experienced a disappointing 22-38 defeat against Australia at Ellis Park, where they initially led 22-0. This result prompted head coach Rassie Erasmus to overhaul his starting squad, announcing ten changes earlier this week, only to later pare it down to nine due to le Roux's injury.

Saturday's updated Springboks team will field Fassi at 15, aiming for redemption and stability following their recent performance. The adjustments highlight Erasmus's strategic efforts to fortify the squad's chances in light of the previous match's shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025