Late Change: Fassi Steps In for Springboks

South Africa's rugby team has faced an unexpected lineup change for their second Rugby Championship test against Australia. Aphelele Fassi has been called to replace Willie le Roux, who suffered an injury during training, at fullback. The match, scheduled for Saturday in Cape Town, will see this crucial switch just before kickoff.

In their previous encounter, South Africa experienced a disappointing 22-38 defeat against Australia at Ellis Park, where they initially led 22-0. This result prompted head coach Rassie Erasmus to overhaul his starting squad, announcing ten changes earlier this week, only to later pare it down to nine due to le Roux's injury.

Saturday's updated Springboks team will field Fassi at 15, aiming for redemption and stability following their recent performance. The adjustments highlight Erasmus's strategic efforts to fortify the squad's chances in light of the previous match's shortcomings.

