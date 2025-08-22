Left Menu

Arjun Lal Jat: Rowing Back to Olympic Dreams

Arjun Lal Jat, the decorated Indian rower, aims for a comeback after a severe back injury derailed his Olympic dreams. With his eyes set on LA28, Jat plans to regain competitive fitness through the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, aspiring to reclaim his spot in the national camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:56 IST
Arjun Lal Jat

Arjun Lal Jat, an eminent figure in Indian rowing, is paving his path to recovery after a noteworthy back injury threatened to end his Olympic journey prematurely. The athlete, known for his 'Tokyo 2020' tattoo, now sets his sights on competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Having missed the Paris 2024 qualifiers due to injury, Jat is eager to regain his competitive edge. He plans to make his return at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, testing his resilience and aiming to reclaim his place in the national rowing camp.

With two Asian Championship golds and recognition in India's rowing scene, Jat is determined to overcome past hurdles. He is working towards the national championships, hopeful to secure a medal and a spot back with the national team, continuing India's quest for Olympic glory in rowing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

