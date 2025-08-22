Arjun Lal Jat: Rowing Back to Olympic Dreams

Arjun Lal Jat, an eminent figure in Indian rowing, is paving his path to recovery after a noteworthy back injury threatened to end his Olympic journey prematurely. The athlete, known for his 'Tokyo 2020' tattoo, now sets his sights on competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Having missed the Paris 2024 qualifiers due to injury, Jat is eager to regain his competitive edge. He plans to make his return at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, testing his resilience and aiming to reclaim his place in the national rowing camp.

With two Asian Championship golds and recognition in India's rowing scene, Jat is determined to overcome past hurdles. He is working towards the national championships, hopeful to secure a medal and a spot back with the national team, continuing India's quest for Olympic glory in rowing.

