Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

Olympic medallist Wout van Aert underwent successful surgery after spraining his ankle and sustaining a fracture during a cyclo-cross race in Mol. The Belgian cyclist expressed disappointment at ending his season prematurely but aims to recover and prepare for the road season.

Belgian cycling champion Wout van Aert, celebrated for his stellar performances in the Olympics, faces a setback after a cyclo-cross accident. Van Aert underwent successful surgery following the mishap, which led to an ankle sprain and fracture. The accident occurred in Mol amidst snowy conditions.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who claimed silver in the Tokyo road race and bronze in the Paris time trial, expressed deep disappointment at the abrupt conclusion of his cyclo-cross season. Despite the setback, Van Aert remains optimistic and has shifted his focus to recovery.

The 31-year-old, who clinched the green jersey in the 2022 Tour de France and is a three-time world champion in cyclo-cross, is now directing his efforts towards healing and gearing up for the upcoming road season.

