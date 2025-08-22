Left Menu

India's Cricket Depth Speaks Volumes: Shreyas Iyer Left Out of Asia Cup Squad

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor discusses India’s strong T20I squad for the Asia Cup, which led to the omission of talented player Shreyas Iyer. Taylor and former Sri Lanka pacer Farvez Maharoof highlight India's selection depth, while praising players like Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

India's Cricket Depth Speaks Volumes: Shreyas Iyer Left Out of Asia Cup Squad
New Zealand cricket icon Ross Taylor has highlighted India's deep talent pool in T20 cricket, which allowed the selectors to omit skilled players such as Shreyas Iyer from the Asia Cup squad.

Iyer, who had a standout season and captained Punjab Kings to the IPL final, surprisingly did not secure a spot in the 15-member team, announced recently. Taylor expressed confidence in the team's depth, noting that leaving out Iyer speaks to India's robust player base.

Additionally, former Sri Lankan pacer Farvez Maharoof echoed Taylor's observations, asserting that India, led by impactful players such as Hardik Pandya, remains a top contender for the trophy. Maharoof praised the current system in India for consistently developing world-class talent.

