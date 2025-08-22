Left Menu

Youth of Jammu and Kashmir: Pioneers of Viksit Bharat@2047

Union Minister Raksha Khadse emphasized the significant role of Jammu and Kashmir's youth in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision. During a sports trial event in Srinagar, she highlighted government efforts to connect youth with sports, aiming for national progress and transformation through increased sporting opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:36 IST
Youth of Jammu and Kashmir: Pioneers of Viksit Bharat@2047
Union Minister Raksha Khadse underscored the critical role that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are set to play in achieving the ambitious target of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. Speaking on Friday, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and highlighted the region's pivotal contribution to this national goal.

During her visit to a wushu selection trial for the Asian Games, attended by over 200 participants, Khadse stressed the importance of engaging young people in sports to foster growth and development. The event took place at the Sher-e-Kashmir indoor stadium.

The minister revealed government initiatives aimed at linking Jammu and Kashmir's youth with sporting opportunities, emphasizing the potential for transformation and advancement through sport. She expressed optimism that these efforts would promote nationwide sports participation and advance the country's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

