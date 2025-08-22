Rising Tides of Success: Teenage Kayaker Dally Bishnoi Wins Gold at Khelo India Festival

At the age of 17, kayaker Dally Bishnoi is making waves in the national sports scene, having claimed numerous medals at the national level.

A product of the Water Sports Academy of Excellence in Bhopal, Bishnoi clinched the women's kayaking 500m (K1) gold during the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, contributing to a medal sweep for Madhya Pradesh.

Inspired by her canoeist brother, Bishnoi has already secured two silver medals in the National Games, coupled with several gold, silver, and bronze wins in junior and senior categories. Balancing her academic pursuits, she is eyeing the 2026 Asian Games as her next big goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)