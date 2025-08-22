Rising Tides of Success: Teenage Kayaker Dally Bishnoi Wins Gold at Khelo India Festival
17-year-old Dally Bishnoi, a promising kayaker from Madhya Pradesh, shines at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival by winning multiple gold medals. Drawing inspiration from her former national-level canoeist brother, she pursues excellence in water sports while balancing academics, aiming for the 2026 Asian Games.
At the age of 17, kayaker Dally Bishnoi is making waves in the national sports scene, having claimed numerous medals at the national level.
A product of the Water Sports Academy of Excellence in Bhopal, Bishnoi clinched the women's kayaking 500m (K1) gold during the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, contributing to a medal sweep for Madhya Pradesh.
Inspired by her canoeist brother, Bishnoi has already secured two silver medals in the National Games, coupled with several gold, silver, and bronze wins in junior and senior categories. Balancing her academic pursuits, she is eyeing the 2026 Asian Games as her next big goal.
