Sabalenka Aims for Historic U.S. Open Repeat

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, aims to break the decade-long streak at the U.S. Open by becoming the first back-to-back women's singles champion since Serena Williams. She reflects on lessons learned during a challenging season and the pressures of defending her title in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, currently the world number one in women's tennis, is determined to make history at the U.S. Open. She aspires to become the first female player to secure consecutive titles at the historic tournament since Serena Williams' victories from 2012 to 2014.

Sabalenka returns to New York with aspirations shaped by a challenging season, having reached the finals in two Grand Slams and exiting in the semi-finals of a third. Despite the pressure, she remains hopeful, saying, "I love this place. I have amazing memories from last year."

The Belarusian acknowledges the influence of her former coach Gavin MacMillan, who now trains American Coco Gauff. She credits him for helping her overcome difficulties with her serve, revitalizing her career during a critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

