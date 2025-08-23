Left Menu

Trump Teases Possible Role in 2026 World Cup Draw at Kennedy Centre

President Donald Trump announced the 2026 World Cup draw would occur at the Kennedy Centre in Washington and hinted at his potential involvement. The US is co-hosting the event with Canada and Mexico, featuring 48 teams. Infantino brought the World Cup trophy to the Oval Office during the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Donald Trump revealed that the 2026 World Cup draw would be conducted on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C., hinting that he might participate in the event. This announcement was made during an Oval Office gathering with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Vice President JD Vance.

The United States is set to co-host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, marking a historic expansion to 48 national teams. The draw will decide the groupings and initial matches for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and concludes on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Infantino likened the World Cup's 104 matches to multiple Super Bowls, a sentiment echoed by Trump. The Kennedy Centre, despite not being one of the 16 host cities, was chosen as early speculation suggested Las Vegas. Infantino also brought the World Cup trophy to the White House, acknowledging the superstition of not touching it before a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

