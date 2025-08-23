Left Menu

Mangaluru Dragons Clinch Playoff Spot with Thrilling Victory over Shivamogga Lions

Lochan Gowda's explosive innings powered Mangaluru Dragons to a thrilling five-run victory against Shivamogga Lions, securing their playoff spot in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Despite a valiant effort by Tushar Singh, the Lions fell short in a high-scoring chase, finishing at 195/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:42 IST
Mangaluru Dragons Clinch Playoff Spot with Thrilling Victory over Shivamogga Lions
Tushar Singh (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Lochan Gowda's explosive knock of 63 off 32 balls paved the way for Mangaluru Dragons' narrow five-run victory over Shivamogga Lions. The win ensured the Dragons a place in the playoffs, as announced by the KSCA.

Despite Tushar Singh's impressive 89 off 48 balls, which kept the Lions' hopes alive, the team crumbled under the pressure. The Lions were well on track with Tushar's aggressive play, reaching a brisk 28-ball half-century and forming an 89-run partnership with Aneeshwar Gautam.

However, the momentum shifted when both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, leaving the Lions faltering. With Hardik Raj's late fiery attempt, they inched close but fell short, ending at 195/7. For the Dragons, Gowda's late burst, along with Macneil Noronha and Shivraj S's contributions, set a formidable 200/5 total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025