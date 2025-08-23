Mangaluru Dragons Clinch Playoff Spot with Thrilling Victory over Shivamogga Lions

In a thrilling encounter at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Lochan Gowda's explosive knock of 63 off 32 balls paved the way for Mangaluru Dragons' narrow five-run victory over Shivamogga Lions. The win ensured the Dragons a place in the playoffs, as announced by the KSCA.

Despite Tushar Singh's impressive 89 off 48 balls, which kept the Lions' hopes alive, the team crumbled under the pressure. The Lions were well on track with Tushar's aggressive play, reaching a brisk 28-ball half-century and forming an 89-run partnership with Aneeshwar Gautam.

However, the momentum shifted when both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, leaving the Lions faltering. With Hardik Raj's late fiery attempt, they inched close but fell short, ending at 195/7. For the Dragons, Gowda's late burst, along with Macneil Noronha and Shivraj S's contributions, set a formidable 200/5 total.

(With inputs from agencies.)