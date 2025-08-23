Olympic Ski Stars Face Suspension Over Suit Tampering Scandal

Norway's Olympic gold medallists Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang are facing the consequences of their involvement in a ski suit tampering incident. Following an investigation by the International Ski Federation (FIS), both athletes have accepted three-month suspensions.

The charges stem from events that took place during the men's large hill competition at the World Ski Championships in Trondheim. Despite finishing second, Lindvik was disqualified, along with Forfang who placed fourth, due to equipment violations acknowledged by the Norwegian Ski Federation.

Lindvik and Forfang have confessed to breaching rules and have agreed to the suspensions, along with CHF 2,000 fines each. Their lawyers highlighted the need for better communication between athletes and support staff to avert future issues. As the suspension ends before the next Olympics, both skiers aim to reclaim their sporting glory.

