AB de Villiers Praises Bumrah's Return Ahead of Asia Cup

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has lauded the return of Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah to the T20I lineup for the forthcoming Asia Cup. However, De Villiers speculates that Bumrah might not participate in every game.

De Villiers, speaking on his YouTube channel, praised Bumrah's readiness and the selectors' foresight in managing the pacer's workload. Bumrah's effective use in critical matches reflects strategic planning by the team management, keeping Bumrah refreshed for pivotal encounters.

Bumrah, a standout performer, boasts a record of 89 wickets in 70 games and recently excelled in the IPL. Meanwhile, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been acknowledged for his cricketing acumen as teams gear up for key clashes against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman in the Asian tournament set for September.

(With inputs from agencies.)