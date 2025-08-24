Newcastle Faces Striker Dilemma Amid Alexander Isak's Uncertain Future

Newcastle United's potential striker shortage looms as the transfer saga of Alexander Isak intensifies. Amidst reports of a significant 110-million-pound offer from Liverpool, manager Eddie Howe reassures fans that the club will not be short of attacking options.

The Swedish forward has openly criticized Newcastle for breaking promises, sparking concerns among supporters. The club maintains its intention to retain Isak, who is contracted until 2028, and has yet to finalize any new striker deals in the current transfer window.

As Newcastle prepares to face Liverpool in an upcoming match, Howe emphasized the importance of maintaining a squad with Premier League experience, acknowledging the potential challenge if Isak departs with only the inexperienced William Osula left to lead the front line.

(With inputs from agencies.)