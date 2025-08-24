Australia Faces South Africa in Final ODI Showdown

In a high-stakes encounter, Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bat after winning the toss against an in-form South Africa in their concluding one-day international (ODI) cricket match.

The visitors have already clinched the series with dominating victories in Cairns and Mackay, leaving Australia seeking to salvage pride with a win.

South Africa's Temba Bavuma returned to lead, while Australia made strategic alterations to their lineup, hoping to change their fortunes in this series finale.

