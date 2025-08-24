Australia Faces South Africa in Final ODI Showdown
In the final ODI match between Australia and South Africa, captain Mitchell Marsh elected to bat first. South Africa, already having secured the series victory, made changes to their lineup, bringing back Temba Bavuma. Australia aims to avoid a whitewash after consecutive losses in the series.
In a high-stakes encounter, Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bat after winning the toss against an in-form South Africa in their concluding one-day international (ODI) cricket match.
The visitors have already clinched the series with dominating victories in Cairns and Mackay, leaving Australia seeking to salvage pride with a win.
South Africa's Temba Bavuma returned to lead, while Australia made strategic alterations to their lineup, hoping to change their fortunes in this series finale.
