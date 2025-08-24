Rashid Khan to Lead Spin-Heavy Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Rashid Khan has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan's spin-heavy squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Key players include spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, with their campaign starting against Hong Kong on September 9. Afghanistan is in Group B with Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Rashid Khan has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan's spin-heavy squad for the Asia Cup, set to commence in the UAE on September 9. The squad boasts prominent spin bowlers including Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and the experienced all-rounder, Mohammed Nabi.
Following their impressive run to the semifinals of last year's T20 World Cup, Afghanistan aims to continue its momentum. Changes from the recent Zimbabwe tour include the exclusion of Hazratullah Zazai and Zubaid Akbari. Notably, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq are chosen as the wicket-keeper batters.
Afghanistan's pace attack features talents like Naveen-Ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Group B sees Afghanistan alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, with their opening match against Hong Kong. This strategic assembly aims for a strong performance under Rashid's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket South Africa Unveils Venues for 2027 ICC World Cup
David Miller Headlines Proteas' Squad for England Series
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Mahayuti and India-Pakistan Cricket Match
Rabada and Jansen Return as South Africa Announce England Tour Squads
Pratika Rawal: Consistency Over X-Factor in India's ODI World Cup Squad