Dream11 Splits from Team India Sponsorship Amid Online Gaming Bill

Fantasy sports giant Dream11 is discontinuing its sponsorship of the Indian cricket team, as confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. This decision follows the recent approval of the Online Gaming Bill by Parliament, which aims to curb online money gaming activities.

The Online Gaming Bill, passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, seeks to promote e-sports and online social games, while outlawing monetary transactions associated with online games of chance or skill. President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent to the bill, establishing a new regulatory environment for the gaming industry.

The BCCI is now tasked with finding a new lead sponsor before the Asia Cup commencing September 9 in the UAE. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports plans to create a framework to further encourage e-sports in India, highlighting its recognition as a legitimate form of competitive sport.

