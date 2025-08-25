Left Menu

Korea's Hockey Titans Arrive in Bihar for Asia Cup Showdown

The Korea Men's Hockey Team, under Captain Jongsuk Bae, arrived in Bihar to defend their Asia Cup title 2025. They're set to face challenges from Pool B rivals Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. With a World Cup berth at stake, Korea aims for top performances in this critical tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:57 IST
Korea Men's HockeyTeam. (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The arrival of the Korean Men's Hockey Team in Bihar marks the beginning of their quest for glory in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup. Leading the squad is Captain Jongsuk Bae, who hopes to continue Korea's historical dominance in the competition.

Korea, the most successful team in Asia Cup history, boasts five titles, with their latest victory in 2022 against Malaysia. This year's tournament places them in Pool B alongside formidable opponents such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

Captain Bae expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Rajgir and vowed to channel the pressure of a World Cup berth into motivation. The captain assured fans that the team is fully committed to delivering exceptional performances, with their first match against Chinese Taipei scheduled for 29th August.

