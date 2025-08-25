Former Spinner Disappointed by Asia Cup Squad Omissions

Former India spinner Maninder Singh has voiced his discontent over the exclusion of players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup starting September 9. Singh believes Jaiswal is capable of performing in any format and questions the recurring omission of the talented Iyer, whom he describes as a positive contributor to the team.

According to Singh, overlooking Iyer has been a pattern over the years, which could result in talented players being forgotten if they aren't given more opportunities. The tournament, with India entering as defending champions, serves as crucial preparation for next year's World Cup on home soil.

Singh also commented on Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain, interpreting it as a strategic move by selectors to groom him as a future captain. "Selectors are signaling Gill's future leadership role. Choosing him as vice-captain ensures he's ready to step up as Suryakumar Yadav approaches the end of his T20 career in the coming years," said Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)