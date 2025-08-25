Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Urges BCCI to Halt Cricket Matches Against Pakistan Amid Tensions

Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has called on the BCCI to prevent the Indian cricket team from playing against Pakistan due to ongoing tensions. Gogoi argues that bilateral cricket activities with Pakistan contradict national interests amid security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to halt cricket matches with Pakistan due to current bilateral tensions. Gogoi emphasized that playing against Pakistan contradicts national interest in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his letter to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Gogoi stated, "While cricket is cherished by many, the ongoing India-Pakistan relations necessitate prioritizing national interest over sports." Gogoi, also the president of the Assam Congress, reminded that cross-border tensions persist, citing India's diplomatic efforts to highlight Pakistan's role in the attack.

Gogoi reiterated the sentiment that resuming cricket ties with Pakistan may undermine national security concerns and dilute India's firm stance on sovereignty issues. He urged the BCCI to avoid any engagements with Pakistan until conditions improve, referencing past instances where Pakistan withdrew from sports diplomacy citing security concerns.

