2025 PKL Season: Meet the Coaches Behind the Action-Packed Drama

The 2025 season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to kick off with a riveting opener featuring the Telugu Titans against the Tamil Thalaivas, starting August 29. Highlighting unwavering strategic dynamism, the teams unveil their head coaches who are anticipated to significantly contribute to their success in the coming season.

Bengal Warriorz have appointed Naveen Kumar as their new head coach. A decorated kabaddi figure, Kumar brings impressive credentials, including multiple gold medals from major international tournaments. Meanwhile, BC Ramesh, a two-time PKL title-winning coach, takes the helm for Bengaluru Bulls.

Other notable appointments include Joginder Narwal continuing his tenure with Dabang Delhi K.C., while the Gujarat Giants introduce Jaivir Sharma, a highly esteemed figure in Indian kabaddi, as their new head coach. As the league progresses, these coaches will play central roles in guiding their teams towards championship glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)