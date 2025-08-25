Left Menu

2025 PKL Season: Meet the Coaches Behind the Action-Packed Drama

The Pro Kabaddi League gears up for its 2025 season with new and returning head coaches across teams. These strategic leaders play a pivotal role in shaping team successes. From newcomers like Anil Chaprana at U Mumba to veterans like BC Ramesh at Bengaluru Bulls, each coach brings a wealth of expertise and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:50 IST
2025 PKL Season: Meet the Coaches Behind the Action-Packed Drama
PKL Trophy (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to kick off with a riveting opener featuring the Telugu Titans against the Tamil Thalaivas, starting August 29. Highlighting unwavering strategic dynamism, the teams unveil their head coaches who are anticipated to significantly contribute to their success in the coming season.

Bengal Warriorz have appointed Naveen Kumar as their new head coach. A decorated kabaddi figure, Kumar brings impressive credentials, including multiple gold medals from major international tournaments. Meanwhile, BC Ramesh, a two-time PKL title-winning coach, takes the helm for Bengaluru Bulls.

Other notable appointments include Joginder Narwal continuing his tenure with Dabang Delhi K.C., while the Gujarat Giants introduce Jaivir Sharma, a highly esteemed figure in Indian kabaddi, as their new head coach. As the league progresses, these coaches will play central roles in guiding their teams towards championship glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
2
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India
3
Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025