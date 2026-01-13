Left Menu

Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in the U.S.

The Trump administration is terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis, prompting thousands to leave the U.S. by March 17. Homeland Security cited improved conditions in Somalia. The decision affects 2,471 Somali nationals and 1,383 pending applicants, intensifying protests in Minneapolis against federal immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:04 IST
In a significant move, the Trump administration has decided to end the Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Somali nationals residing in the United States, as reported by Fox News. The affected individuals are required to leave the country by March 17, following the end of TPS protections.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the conditions in Somalia have improved sufficiently, removing the necessity for continued protection under TPS. However, representatives for the Department of Homeland Security were not immediately available to confirm the report. The decision to terminate TPS for Somalis aligns with President Trump's earlier action in November, where he ended similar protections for Somalis in Minnesota.

This move has sparked protests in Minneapolis, with thousands marching against the federal immigration policies. The situation becomes more complex with Trump's previous statements linking Minnesota to fraudulent activities and alleged links to the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia. Currently, TPS affects 2,471 Somali nationals, with an additional 1,383 pending applications awaiting resolution.

