Neeru Dhanda Shines Bright at Asian Shooting Championship

In a stunning performance, Neeru Dhanda clinched the women's trap gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championship, while fellow Indian shooters Aashima Ahlawat and Bhowneesh Mendiratta added bronze and silver to the tally, respectively.

Neeru outperformed competitors with a score of 43, surpassing Qatar's Bassil Ray and Aashima, while Bhowneesh secured silver with a score of 45 in a tightly contested men's trap final.

India's juniors made a remarkable impact as Payal Khatri, Naamya Kapoor, and Tejaswini swept the women's 25m pistol junior final with gold, silver, and bronze. This success underscores India's rising dominance in international shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)