Neeru Dhanda Shines Bright at Asian Shooting Championship

Champion shooter Neeru Dhanda excelled in the Asian Shooting Championship, securing the women's trap gold. Indian shooters Aashima Ahlawat and Bhowneesh Mendiratta won bronze in their events. The juniors also excelled, highlighting India's prowess in shooting sports. Neeru's victory marks a personal triumph and India's growing influence on this prestigious stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:34 IST
In a stunning performance, Neeru Dhanda clinched the women's trap gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championship, while fellow Indian shooters Aashima Ahlawat and Bhowneesh Mendiratta added bronze and silver to the tally, respectively.

Neeru outperformed competitors with a score of 43, surpassing Qatar's Bassil Ray and Aashima, while Bhowneesh secured silver with a score of 45 in a tightly contested men's trap final.

India's juniors made a remarkable impact as Payal Khatri, Naamya Kapoor, and Tejaswini swept the women's 25m pistol junior final with gold, silver, and bronze. This success underscores India's rising dominance in international shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

