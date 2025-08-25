India Poised as Hockey Powerhouses for Asia Cup Triumph in Rajgir

India's hockey legends are confident in the national team's prospects at the upcoming men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, believing them to be frontrunners for the title and a spot in the World Cup.

Having last claimed victory in the Asia Cup in 2017, India's dominance in the region underscores their potential, despite past hurdles against challengers such as Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

At the trophy unveiling, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the significance of the tournament, noting Rajgir's debut as a major international hockey host, a testament to Bihar's rising sporting prominence.

