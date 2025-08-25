India Poised as Hockey Powerhouses for Asia Cup Triumph in Rajgir
Former hockey greats consider India the clear favourites to win the 2025 men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, securing a spot in the next World Cup. Despite past challenges from Asian rivals like Korea and Malaysia, India, as the top-ranked team in Asia, is under pressure to not be complacent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India's hockey legends are confident in the national team's prospects at the upcoming men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, believing them to be frontrunners for the title and a spot in the World Cup.
Having last claimed victory in the Asia Cup in 2017, India's dominance in the region underscores their potential, despite past hurdles against challengers such as Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.
At the trophy unveiling, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the significance of the tournament, noting Rajgir's debut as a major international hockey host, a testament to Bihar's rising sporting prominence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sachin Tendulkar's Strategic Move: The Secret to Dhoni's Iconic 2011 World Cup Win
Dane van Niekerk's Surprising Return Fuels Proteas' World Cup Dream
Fatima Sana to Captain Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Cricket South Africa Unveils Venues for 2027 ICC World Cup
Eyman Fatima Joins Pakistan Squad for ICC Women's World Cup Debut