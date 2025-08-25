Left Menu

India Poised as Hockey Powerhouses for Asia Cup Triumph in Rajgir

Former hockey greats consider India the clear favourites to win the 2025 men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, securing a spot in the next World Cup. Despite past challenges from Asian rivals like Korea and Malaysia, India, as the top-ranked team in Asia, is under pressure to not be complacent.

India's hockey legends are confident in the national team's prospects at the upcoming men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, believing them to be frontrunners for the title and a spot in the World Cup.

Having last claimed victory in the Asia Cup in 2017, India's dominance in the region underscores their potential, despite past hurdles against challengers such as Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

At the trophy unveiling, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the significance of the tournament, noting Rajgir's debut as a major international hockey host, a testament to Bihar's rising sporting prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

