Barbora Krejcikova Overcomes Injury Challenges to Triumph at U.S. Open

In a display of seasoned prowess, Barbora Krejcikova, the two-time Grand Slam winner, defeated Canadian prodigy Victoria Mboko in straight sets—6-3, 6-2—at the U.S. Open's first round on Monday.

Krejcikova's victory came after an injury-interrupted season. Her experience was evident as she controlled the match against 18-year-old Mboko, who previously had a fairytale triumph by defeating four major winners in Montreal.

Unfazed by the challenge, Krejcikova ousted Mboko with a precise backhand shot on match point and will now face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima. Expressing contentment with her performance and team, Krejcikova celebrated only dropping five first-serve points in the match.

